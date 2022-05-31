Watch: Marathi Actress Prajakta Gaikwad Enjoys Karonda On Sets Of Aai Mazi Kalubai

Prajakta Gaikwad is a quite popular name in the Marathi television industry and needs no introduction. The actress gained great popularity in a very short time, following her stint in Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. She is quite active on social media and often updates her fans with her whereabouts.

Her love for food is known to all. From ice creams to ice golas, Prajakta’s Instagram feed is flooded with videos of the actress enjoying her favourite food items. Another video of Prajakta, enjoying Karonda is currently going viral on social media. Karonda is a sour-sweet berry that has a mouthwatering taste. In Marathi, Karonda is called Dongarachi Kali Maina, as these berries are found in jungle and mountains and they also have dark red colour when ripe.

In the video, which was posted on her official Instagram handle, Prajakta was seen all dressed up in the character of her current show, Aai Mazi Kalubai. She wore a yellow saree with a thin green border and a green blouse. The clip was shot on the sets of the show. While talking to others sitting near her, Prajakta is seen popping some Karonda, which she held in her hand on a piece of paper.

Last month, Prajakta had shared videos of her eating ice gola and ice creams to get relief from the sun. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Summer days. Too hot. All of a sudden gola appeared. And remembered my childhood days. Round it up whether you like it or not. Do tell me in the comments."

Meanwhile, Prajakta who shot to fame due to her popular historical show Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji is once again winning the hearts of the audience with her work in Aai Mazi Kalubai.

