Watch: Marathi Singer-Composer Dadus Chaudhari is 'Chilling in Goa'

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Dadus Chaudhari Dadus is having the time of his life in Goa these days. After a decent run in the show, Dadus’ popularity soared. The music composer-singer has posted a special video from his vacation to inform his fans about the holiday.

He shared a video in his unique style with big goggles. In the video, the Marathi singer is seen in a black full-sleeve t-shirt and joggers. He styled his outfit with gold jewellery. Dadus is often seen wearing gold chains and thumbs.

Along with the video, he wrote, “Chilling in Goa". The fans showered the post with positive comments. One of them wrote, “Wow sir your goggles are love. Superb. I want those goggles, kaha milenge." Another one commented, “I just love how you carry your style with so much dignity. Pehle jewellery ab goggles. Wow sir. Aapki style bahut mast hai, please keep inspiring all of us."

The video received more than 2k likes and 18.2k views on Instagram.

Dadus’ real name is Santosh Chaudhary. He is best known for singing Agri and Koli songs. His most popular songs include Bayanchya Aajisa and Aai Tuza Lalulya. His first released music album was Koligeete, a collaboration with Kunam music company.

Dadus aala Haldi is one of his successful music albums. The singer also made his silver screen debut in 2018 with Star Pravah’s Chhoti Malkin. In 2021, he appeared as a contestant on the famous reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3.

