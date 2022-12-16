Watch: Megastar Mammootty’s Intriguing Voice Narrates The History of Malikappuram

Under the directorial guidance of Vishnu Sasi Shankar, a period drama titled Malikappuram is on the floors. The historical project features Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Sampath Ram, Devanandha, and Sreepath. The team has released a video on its YouTube channel narrating the history of Malikappuram. Within a day, the one-minute narration has been viewed by more than one lakh subscribers of the channel.

Narrating the grand old history of Malikappuram is not an easy task. This challenge was taken by megastar Mammootty who lent his voice to the project and has spread the word. This storytelling is admired by people who have flocked to the comment section and appreciated this art form. A user wrote “Only Mammooka is better than any other actor in Malayalam in giving voice over.!! What a majestic voice. Another wrote, “That voice of Mammukka, Ambo, Ijjati. Voice modulation in each dialogue was lit."

Unni Krishnan expressed his happiness to be part of his project. He tweeted, “Malikappuram is not just a film for me. It is like predestination. I consider it a blessing that the film is released during the Mandalakalam (Sabarimala pilgrim season)." He further stated that this movie was his dedication to all Ayyappa devotees and hoped that his fans will surely go to theatres and watch the film.

Earlier, the royal family of Kerala, Pandalam visited the set of Malikappuram. The royal family expressed their admiration for the title of the film and Ayyappa Swamy’s role during the brief meeting. Additionally, they expressed support for the film Malikappuram and pledged to provide assistance as required.

The media was, thereafter, briefed by the royal family about their conversation with the Malikappuram team. Malikappuram recently hit the floor following a puja service at the Erumeli Sri Dharmasastha temple.

