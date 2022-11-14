Watch: Mindblowing Action Sequence From Dwarakh Raja's Crime Drama Parole

Dwarakh Raja’s action crime drama Parole was released on November 1 and received accolades from both audience and critics. This riveting emotional drama revolves around a mother and her two sons. For those who have not watched the film yet, a clip of a high-octane action sequence from the film is going viral on the Internet.

It will increase the excitement quotient among the audience yet not sure if they should watch this movie. In this action sequence, the elder of the two brothers, Karikalan — who is lodged in prison — tries to escape after fighting with his fellow prisoners. The intense fight sequence is extremely intriguing and left the viewers glued to their screens.

The scene shows how Karikalan initially faces difficulty while trying to escape the prison. He finds it impossible to flee, as the only way to run is filled with pieces of broken glass shards. He finds his prison inmates closing in to kill him.

Karikalan musters up the courage and breaks these glass pieces with a brick lying nearby. Other prisoners left no stone unturned to thwart his escape, but Karikalan manages to evade them somehow. However, his escape is cut short by another inmate who hits him on the head, rendering him unconscious.

A fan lauded actor R S Karthiik, who has played the role of Karikalan. Another wrote that Karthiik is an underrated actor and perfectly enacted the nuances of Karikalan’s character. Apart from Karthik, Linga — who essayed the role of Kovalan — received applause from critics for his solid performance. In addition to exemplary acting performances, Parole’s storyline has also been lauded by critics. It narrates the story of Aarayi, who lives with his younger son Kovalan. He is not on good terms with his brother Karikalan, but due to some reasons applies for his parole. However, the parole is just a cover-up — as they have bigger plans to execute.

Besides these positives, critics pointed out the fact that Dwarakh should have handled some issues a bit more sensitively, which would have made the film’s storyline better. The unconvincing ending was also another loophole in Parole.

