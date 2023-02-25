Plack back singer Mohammed Irfan, who is well known for his songs like Baarish, Ae Khuda, Banjara, and Phir Mohabbat, has recently released a romantic track, titled Tum Mere Ho. The song is currently going viral all over social media. In a recent media interaction, the singer said that the song was dedicated to feelings of love and romance.

Tum Mere Ho is a romantic song full of love, which will hit everyone’s lips, he said, adding people will not be able to live without humming it. “The song is written in simple language and very beautifully composed, this is one such song that settles on everyone’s heart and mind," he said.

The singer further added, “The song is very impactful and people who believe in the existence of love or are going through similar feelings will appreciate it. Every single person who is in love will connect their heart with this song. The composer of this song Dr. Ankur Sharma has written the song in very simple words, which is heart touching."

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Tum Mere Ho has been released under the banner of Dr. Ankur Sharma and Dr. Lalit V Production. Watching the song many viewers appreciated it. One of the users commented, “Goosebumps comes by beat, lyrics, and voice" another one wrote, “Mohammed Irfan, your voice is damn good. You rock." “ Awesome" commented the third user, while many others showered heart emojis in the comment box.

Hyderabad-born singer Mohammed Irfan has sung songs in various languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. He has worked with renowned music directors in the industry like Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Anjaan, and Jeet Ganguly. Irrfan is also popularly known for his song Dil Sambhal Ja Zara from the film Murder 2 which was a super hit and made him establish himself as a singer.

Later, he lent his voice to several popular songs, including Muskurane from Citylights, Dard Dilo Ke from The Xpose, Tu Hi Tu from Kick, and Dard Dilo Ke to name a few.

Advertisement

Apart from this, he won the title of Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star 2. Mohammed Irfan was also one of the contestants of Amul STAR Voice of India, as well as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005, where he was on Ismail Darbar’s Yalgaar Ho Gharana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here