Watch: Mohanlal Helps Crew on Sets of 12th Man, Fans Shower Lover

12th Man, the Jeetu Joseph directorial, was released on May 20 and garnered appreciation for its gripping story. Mohanlal was applauded for his portrayal of police officer Chandrasekhar’s character. Besides great acting, Mohanlal’s humble behaviour on 12th Man sets also made the news. Mohanlal was seen helping an art assistant on the sets of 12th Man.

The video of Mohanlal helping the art assistant was shared on Facebook by Reshma Sivakumar, the 12th Man’s assistant director. Reshma has attached a video and pictures from the sets. While sharing the video and picture, Reshma wrote that the entire team behind 12th Man was waiting for Lal sir’s joining.

According to Reshma, she fell ill on her first day on the 12th Man’s sets. Reshma described that she was down with fever for the next three days. Reshma wrote that finally, she returned to sets with a negative Covid-19 report. The day she returned to sets also marked Unni Mukundan’s birthday.

Reshma wrote that the day she returned to sets, Mohanlal asked whether it was her first day on sets. It was because Mohanlal was seeing her after three days of the shoot. Reshma was excited to see Mohanlal’s acting. Apart from the acting, she got to see another side of Mohanlal.

Reshma described that she was amazed to see Mohanlal helping art assistant Sarath. Reshma wrote that in cinema, actors are often seen criticising assistant directors if and when they have to wait for their shots. Reshma was surprised to see Mohanlal helping an assistant while waiting for his shot. In the video, Mohanlal was seen standing with a reflector for the art assistant.

The comment section was replete with a lot of appreciation for Mohanlal’s generosity. This video has become the talk of the town.

Besides this humble attitude, what makes Mohanlal fans even happier is his upcoming lineup of films. Mohanlal will be seen in Monster, Alone, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and others.

