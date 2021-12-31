Watch: Moments of 2021 That Made Sara Ali Khan Feel Most Alive

Sara Ali Khan has been excelling on the silver screen with her selection of films. Currently, Sara is being appreciated for her role in the recently released Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Atrangi Re, which released on December 24, is getting a good response from the audience.

Amid the praise for the role in her latest film, Sara has shared a video on Instagram that recaps the year 2021. The video captures the moments from Sara’s different vacations through the year.

“Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive," wrote Sara in the caption sharing the video. The video has garnered 6.4 lakh views so far on Instagram and it is going viral.

The video starts with actor Farhan Akhtar’s famous dialogue Toh Zinda Ho Tum from his hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and it captures exotic moments from Sara’s vacations from beaches to snow clad mountains. The iconic dialogue Dilon mein betaabiyaan lekar chal rahe ho, toh zinda ho tum is turning the video more soothing to watch.

Despite her busy schedule Sara Ali Khan managed to enjoy her vacations to the fullest saying that these are the moments of 2021 that have made her feel alive.

Sara’s latest film Atrangi Re has also become the most-watched film on Disney +Hotstar. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal. The shooting of this upcoming film in 2022 is currently underway.

