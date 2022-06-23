Watch: Myra Vaikul Busy Enjoying Uncle's Destination Wedding

Popular Marathi child actress Myra Vaikul has become a social media sensation. The young child star, who plays the role of Pari in the popular Marathi TV show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi, is currently taking time from shooting and enjoying her uncle’s destination wedding.

A boomerang has been shared through the child artist’s Instagram account, wherein she can be seen with the bride during the mehndi ceremony.

Here’s a still from the boomerang:

Shweta Vaikul, the mom of Myra, also recently shared a photo of the engagement ceremony of Myra’s uncle on her Instagram account.

With her on-screen innocent performance in the show, Myra has created a separate fanbase for herself. On the set of the show, she is often spotted grooving to different dance numbers and making mimicry of many other actors.

Myra’s cute photos and videos often make rounds on the internet. She has a huge fan following. She also owns a YouTube, which goes by the name World of Myra and Family. Myra’s mother Shweta Vaikul, who handles all the social media accounts, is an avid social media user and often shares adorable photos and videos of her daughter.

Earlier, Myra’s father, talking about her entry into the entertainment industry, revealed that Myra’s journey started when the first nationwide lockdown in 2020 came into effect. During the lockdown, Myra’s father and mother used to shoot her videos for fun and share them with family groups. As everyone appreciated Myra’s skill, her mother decided to upload the videos on social media handles. As soon as the video went viral, Myra became a sensation overnight.

Later, Myra auditioned for the role of Pari in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath and got selected. Her father stated that all this was not planned or decided “but, it just happened."

