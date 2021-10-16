Watch: Nakuul Mehta’s Blue-eyed Son Sufi Makes a New Friend on Sets

Nakuul Mehta, who has been shooting interesting stuff for Audible, recently had his little boy, Sufi accompany him on sets for the first time. The glimpses from Sufi’s fun visit was shared by his mother, Jankee Parekh on Instagram. She posted a series of behind-the-scenes snippets featuring Nakuul, herself and Sufi’s new friend. Yes, according to her post, Sufi became friends with actor Rithvik Dhanjani on the sets. Jankee wrote a sweet note for Rithvik on Sufi’s behalf that read, “We also spent a lot of time together over lunch. He was really kind, as he let me mess up and play with his perfectly gelled hair, just so that I could have some fun. Can’t wait to meet you again buddy.”

Rithvik shared a fun candid featuring Nakuul from the sets. He captioned the post, “Back on a set with my man after eons.” In reply, Nakuul wrote, “An absolute joy to be on a set with you, Dhanjani. Thank you.”

Many friends of the couple from the industry expressed their reactions in the comments under the post. Monica Dogra wrote, “So cute.” Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

The popular online audiobook and podcast platform Audible recently made many free and paid podcasts available. A slate of free shows also features actors Sanya Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Sumeet Vyas, among others. Nakuul is working on the second season of Mine and Yours. The love triangle also features Kubbra Sait and Sayani Gupta.

Nakuul and Jankee welcomed their first child on February 3, 2021. Currently, Nakuul is working on the television serial Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 co-starring Disha Parmar. He is also known for his work in other soaps namely Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz.

