For Vignesh Shivan, Happiness Is Treating Nayanthara To Good Local Food

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been, of late, visiting a lot of temples. A new video, featuring the couple visiting the Valathur village temple near Papanasam surfaced on the internet on Monday. In the viral clip, Nayanthara looked as beautiful as ever. She wore a royal blue suit, while her tresses were tied in a bun and adorned with ‘gajra.’

The video of them visiting the temple surfaced on the internet and has also gone viral. Watch here:

Vignesh Shivan has also shared a video on Instagram from his food tales. Here, the director is feeding Nayanthara with some local food. “Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food. From a favourite seafood restaurant, the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people," he wrote.

While the buzz around Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding is not settling down, the couple is visiting temple after temple. Previously, they sought blessings at Tirupati, Shirdi, along with many other temples of Chennai and Kerala. Earlier this month, the couple paid their obeisance to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the couple, who has been dating for quite some time now, is all set to take a big leap in their personal lives. Rumour has it that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have zeroed in on their wedding date and venue.

The duo might tie the knot next month, June 9, 2022, at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. However, no official confirmation or announcement has been made by them. The wedding is said to be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring alongside Vijay Sethupathy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While the film garnered mixed reviews from fans, it managed to do some good business at the box office.

Now, the actor is awaiting the release of her next film O2, which will be premiering on the OTT platform. This is not it, Nayanthara has projects like Gold, Connect, and Godfather in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan will soon be directing Ajith in his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled AK 62.

