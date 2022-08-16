Watch: Nayanthara is Loving Her Time in Barcelona And This Video Proves it

Nayanthara is arguably the most loved and popular actress in the South film industry. In recent years, the 37-year-old has emerged as a popular choice of prominent filmmakers in the country. Nayanthara has won many hearts with her on-screen persona and stunning looks.

The actress got married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a fairytale wedding ceremony at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Currently, Nayanthara and Vignesh are on a vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

The power couple is enjoying every bit of their trip and their delightful pictures have surfaced on social media. Recently, a lovely video of Nayanthara revelling in Barcelona went viral on Twitter. In the video, Nayanthara can be seen enjoying a live drum performance on the streets of Barcelona.

Last week, Vignesh shared a loved-up picture with Nayanthara on Instagram and revealed that he was going on a vacation with the lady superstar.

Nayanthara has delivered many hits in her illustrious career and cultivated a huge fan base. Therefore, Nayanthara’s marriage generated great hype on social media. The couple’s wedding was attended by superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and many other stalwarts of the film industry.

Reportedly, Netflix will soon come up with the couple’s wedding documentary. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the documentary will focus on Nayanthara’s journey in the film industry and provide an intimate look at her wedding. The much-awaited documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in G.S. Viknesh’s psychological drama O2. The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 17. Nayanthara has several other interesting projects, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The pan-India film is being directed by Atlee.

