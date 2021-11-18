Watch: Nayanthara Lovingly Embraced by Beau Vignesh Shivan During B'day Celebrations

Tollywood actress Nayanthara, known for her movies like Viswasam, Airaa and Nizhal, turned 37 on Thursday. Fans of the actress have been sharing videos and pictures of her celebrating the birthday with her fiance and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The couple have been dating for six years now. Nayanthara and Vignesh struck a connection while working together for Naanum Rowdydhaan in 2015.

Vignesh shared a glimpse of the actress’ birthday celebrations on his Instagram Stories. The filmmaker shared a video which showed a series of five cakes spelling Nayan. Another cake that featured in the Stories read “Happy Birthday Lady Superstar.” Renowned in the South Indian cinema as “Lady Superstar,” Nayanthara has certainly carved a niche for herself in her craft. The birthday celebration of the actress also featured fireworks and a gathering of her near and dear ones, as Vignesh’s Instagram Stories showed.

Read: Lyca Productions Grabs Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise

Advertisement

Vignesh also shared Nayanthara’s new look poster from his upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The 36-year-old filmmaker added a heartfelt note along the poster which read, “Happy birthday Kanmani, thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life with you is full of love and affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever (sic).”

A video shared by celebrity stylist and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker on Instagram Storiesshowed the actress in a green top and denim pants as she hugged Vignesh. The two were seen embracing each other as she cut her birthday cake.

The video was also shared by a fan account of the actress on Twitter prompting netizens to come together to wish Nayanthara a happy birthday as the comments on the tweet suggested. One of the fans sent their wishes to the actress as they commented, “Many more happy returns of the day Lady Superstar. Today is yours. I hope this joy remains all day with you. Happy Birthday.”

Wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.