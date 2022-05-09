Watch: Nayanthara, Samantha Prabhu Bond While Shooting For Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Vijay Sethupathi’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has received a great response since the day of its release. The romantic comedy, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara alongside Vijay, is making the audience laugh out loud with the crazy love triangle.

The film, which was released on April 28, has received a positive response from all corners. Recently, to mark the success of the film, the makers released a ‘Making of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ on YouTube and fans can’t stop obsessing over the hard work the cast put in to bring the comedy to screens.

In the video posted by the Seven Screen Studio, we see Vijay, Nayanthara and Samantha doing all the fun while shooting the film. The actors can be seen prepping for the role and even sparing some moments in between to laugh with the co-stars.

The video also gives us a glimpse of Vignesh Shivan working hard to put everything on floors in the right manner. Apart from it, the two-minute video also gives us a peek at the lovely couple Nayanthara and Vignesh dancing together. The video is making hearts melt.

Within a day of its release, the video received approximately two lakh views and thousands of likes. Various users praised the team of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Many users called the bond between leading ladies Nayanthara and Samantha ‘adorable’.

Talking about the film, the romantic comedy showcases the love triangle of Kanmani, Khatija and Rambo. The film has been co-produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Vignesh’s directorial marks Samantha’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh went to Tirumala Tirupathi to seek the blessings of the lord after the success of the film. The couple is also reportedly expected to tie the knot on June 9 this year.

