WATCH: Neetu Kapoor Returns To Work After Ranbir-Alia Wedding, Flaunts Her Mehendi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at an intimate ceremony on April 14. The much talked about Bollywood wedding of the year took place at the Bandra apartment, Vastu, of Ranbir Kapoor. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. At the wedding, Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in a splendid Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Now it has emerged that Neetu Kapoor has returned to work just a day after her son’s wedding. The veteran actress was recently captured by the paparazzi at the Film City. The veteran actress will soon feature in a new dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor will be co-judging the show alongside actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi.

The show will start airing on Colors TV from next weekend. Therefore, she visited the sets of the reality show, Hunarbaaz, to promote her own upcoming show. The Bobby actress looked gorgeous in a Black metallic sequin jacket and slit pants. She even flaunted her radiant mehendi in which she had included her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s name.

It was an emotional occasion for Neetu Kapoor as her beloved son finally got married. Ranbir and Alia even relived a fond memory of Neetu Kapoor when they raised a toast at their wedding. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had similarly raised a toast at their own wedding in 1980.

Neetu also remembered her husband, Rishi Kapoor, through an emotional Instagram post. Neetu posted a heart-warming picture of the wedding in which she can be seen reveling alongside a beaming Ranbir. “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled", Neetu wrote in the caption.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for five years. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. After the wedding Alia Bhatt also posted an emotional note on Instagram recalling their journey together and thanking all for their love and support.

