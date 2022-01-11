Watch: Neha Bhasin Tells Shamita That Raqesh Bapat's Got New Girlfriend; She Reacts

After developing a bond with the actor and her co-contestant Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15, Neha Bhasin has continued to support her friend even after getting eliminated from the house.

Recently, Neha Bhasin appeared in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15 along with other stars, including Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Sharing a clip from the episode on her Twitter handle Neha wrote, “Last night on weekend ka Vaar Mazedaar chat, kuch jokes and some laughs with Shetty and kal Salman sir bhi full mood Mein the."

Advertisement

In the video, the friendship between Neha and Shamita was evident. The moment Salman Khan connected the guests with the Bigg Boss members inside the house, Shamita could not contain her excitement upon seeing Neha.

Further in the video, Neha jubilantly talks to the members of the house while making it clear that she was only there to support Shamita Shetty. Trying to pull her leg, Neha further tells Shamita that Raqesh Bapat has got a new girlfriend now. Hearing this, Shamita exclaims in shock “mereko heart attack mat de" or “Don’t give me a heart attack". But, Neha soon clarifies that it was a joke and that Raqesh truly misses her.

Neha’s post soon went viral on Twitter and garnered 1,186 likes while people in the comments section praised Neha for openly supporting her best friend in the show. “Both bffs were on fire," wrote one user while another cheered up Neha and wrote “Go, Bhasin."

Advertisement

Neha’s post even elicited a reaction from Shamita’s sister and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who thanked the singer for her adorable gesture. “So jealous u got to speak to her @NehaBhasinTeam. Your love, friendship and support means so much to @ShamitaShetty and us," Shilpa wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, too, supported and cheered for her lady love through an adorable post on Twitter. “Captain Shamita Shetty!! Way to go!!" he wrote.

https://twitter.com/RaQesh19/status/1480605022425473024

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.