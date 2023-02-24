Tamil film Andhagan is all set to hit the theatres on March 25 this year. The makers have now released a new song, titled Kanniile, from the film on the Sony Music South YouTube channel. The song is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and vocals have been provided by Super singer fame Adithya RK. Uma Devi has penned the lyrics.

The music video features its star cast including Prashanth, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Simran, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvasi, Vanitha Vijaykumar, KS Ravikumar, Poovaiyar, and Mohan Vaidya. The song Kanniile unveils emotional moments — choreographed by Prabhu Deva, who is known for his stellar dance moves.

Check out the video here

Advertisement

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Forget those bad days and give a great comeback Prashanth bro. One of the Gem Of Kollywood cinema before two decades". Another user commented, “One word to say just crying when I heard this song. All the Best Prashant and team". One user also wrote, “Another Excellent song from the movie Andhagan".

So far, the song has garnered over 58,979 views and is still counting. The music video has been shared on the official account of Sony Music South on YouTube.

Directed by Thiagarajan, the film is a remake of the super hit Hindi film Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana as a pianist. Touted to be a dark comedy, the film stars Prashanth, Karthik, Simran, Priya Anand and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. Produced by Staar Movies, the film has a screenplay by Thiagarajan and dialogues by Pattukottai Prabhakar. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film is handled by Ravi Yadav.

Advertisement

Earlier, Andhadhun was also remade in Telugu titled Maestro. The film featured Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. On the other hand, the film is also produced in Malayalam as Bhramam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead actor.

On the work front, Prashanth is known for Majunu, Varthamana Kalam, Kallan Kappalil Thanne, and Nagarathil Samsara Vishayam. Besides Andhagan, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming movie Salute.

Read all the Latest Movies News here