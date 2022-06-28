Watch: Nirahua Takes Mother’s Blessings After Big Azamgarh Bypoll Victory

Famous Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, surprised all the political pundits emerging victorious in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls from the Azamgarh constituency. The actor turned politician who contested on a BJP ticket defeated rival Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav by around 9,000 votes on June 26.

Nirahua also has an impressive presence on social media and he used his online presence in the best possible manner during the election campaign as well. Recently, Nirahua shared a heart-warming video on Instagram after his victory in the UP Lok Sabha bypolls. In the heart touching video, Nirahua can be seen taking his mother’s blessings.

Nirahua’s video has gone viral with over 1.28 lakh likes on Instagram. Several fans and friends from Bhojpuri industry have dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section of the actor’s Instagram post.

It is worth noting that Azamgarh constituency was a bastion of the Samajwadi Party. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav himself was the incumbent MP from Azamgarh. However, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had to vacate his seat after getting elected in the UP Assembly polls, which was held early this year.

Nirahua is also known for his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Interestingly, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician had contested the 2019 General Elections from the same constituency. However, he had lost to Akhilesh Yadav that time.

Nirahua, who is a well-known celebrity in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, made his acting debut in 2006. The Bhojpuri star established himself in the film industry with the 2008 blockbuster, Nirahua Rickshaw Wala. Nirahua also tasted success as a singer when he released his music album, Nirahua satal rahe, in 2013.

