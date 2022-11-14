Watch: Niti Taylor Gets Injured While Performing on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

TV Actress Niti Taylor recently got injured while performing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The makers of the show have shared the promo of the upcoming episode on their official Instagram handle. Till now, the video has received nearly 600k views and more than 51k likes. This incident has affected the fans of Niti Taylor and they are upset about the incident.

In the video, Niti Taylor can be seen dancing to the song Saat Samundar Paar Main Tere but her performance took a turn for the worse as she fell on the ground during a lift step with her choreographer. Niti’s sudden fall during her dance performance even shocked the judges of the show Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi.

Sharing the promo on social media, the makers of the show captioned it as, “Aaj manch par hua ek haadsa, iske baad kya likha hai Niti ke kismat mein aage?😱 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot".

Advertisement

Just as soon as the video was shared, several social media users shared their wishes for the dancing Jodi. One user wrote, “Hope she will be fine and sign again". While another social media user commented, “You are the strongest and most hardworking person. It happens, lifting is not at all as easy as it looks. Just know this, we are proud of you. We all know that you will come back strongly".

The actress, alongside her choreographer, was adorned in beautiful green costumes. Niti Taylor as usual was looking phenomenal and was all glammed up for her dance performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor has been impressing the judges and the audience with her outstanding dance moves. Recently, the actress amazed the judges with her performance and sat on the golden chair. This time too, Niti Taylor along with her choreographer was prepared for a breathtaking performance but the promo shows the on-stage accident. Although we hope the actress is not hurt, to know what happens next, you have to watch the next episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10.

However, there is some good news for Niti Taylor fans as the actress has posted the news of reaching the semi-finals on her Instagram handle. While sharing the post on her Instagram, she captioned it, “We have reached the semi-finale! We have put in our sweat, blood, and tears. All we ask is to save us so we can reach the finale! Need all your votes, support, and love".

Read all the Latest Movies News here