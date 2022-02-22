Watch: Nora Fatehi Sets Dubai EXPO 2020’s Jubilee Stage on Fire

Nora Fatehi, who has gained affection and plaudits in Bollywood for her artistic skill set, on Wednesday night, performed for a vast crowd of over 30,000 from all over the globe on the Jubilee stage at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

Fatehi rose to prominence with several chartbusters and outstanding performances, making her one of the most successful artists not only in India but also across the world.

She appeared at the Global Arena at EXPO 2020 on February 16, carrying the performance for nearly an hour, delighting fans with her perfect dance moves to her greatest chartbusters. Fatehi looked stunning in a gleaming silver top and tiered trousers. Her hair was blown back and landed on her shoulders.

Advertisement

Some of the tracks she performed included Neha Kakkar’s O Saaki Saaki and the Arabic rendition of Dilbar, which was performed by the band Fnäir. Rayvanny, a Tanzanian musician, teamed with the Canadian actress. The two performed to their worldwide hit ‘Pepeta.’ That looked like one wild night in Dubai.

Fatehi invited fans to join her on stage and show off their moves days before the concert. She was then joined on stage by two lucky admirers who danced to her current single, Naach Meri Rani.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted visiting Expo 2020 Dubai. On February 13, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor paid a visit to the Expo. At the Indian pavilion, he talked with admirers.

Advertisement

The world fair will be open until March 31, 2022. The event, which was delayed by two years owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, is being attended by 192 nations.

Meanwhile, Fatehi, the only Bollywood celeb to stand shoulder to shoulder on the stage of an international convention with the likes of Nick Jonas and Kehlani, has taken her work in unexpected directions. Previously, Fatehi made history with her memorable performance at the L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, when she joined the ranks of worldwide pop artists.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.