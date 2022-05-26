Watch: Nritya Kala Niketan Felicitates Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath's Myra Vaikul

Myra Vaikul, who plays one of the most loved characters on Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, is also a talented dancer. The child artist was felicitated on the International Dance Day (April 29) by the Nritya Kala Niketan. This occasion also marked the 40th annual day of Nritya Kala Niketan. Myra’s video and pictures related to this event were shared two days ago by Nritya Kala Niketan.

Kedar Shinde and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The video starts with an appreciation for Myra for being the recipient of this award at a small age. After that, she received the award from Kedar. Myra also received a shawl from another dignitary.

Myra then made a short speech in an adorable little voice. She explained how her parents have supported her constantly. Myra also said that she has developed a lot of friendships with co-artists in this serial. Myra also talked about her other experiences with Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath’s sets. Myra’s parents were extremely happy for their daughter to win such great laurels.

Myra also performed some electrifying dance moves on the song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.

The artist’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section congratulating her.

Myra looks every bit adorable in these pictures.

Besides this award from the Nritya Kala Niketan, Myra was awarded the best kid influencer award at the Lokmat Digital Influencers Award last year. This event was conducted at Sahara Star in Mumbai.

Myra keeps entertaining everyone through a Youtube channel titled Myra’s Corner. Myra’s Corner has a massive subscriber base of more than 3 lakh people.

