South star Ajith Kumar who has been basking in the success of his recently released film Thunivu has been on a travel spree. The actor is inactive on social media platforms but his fans and his latest clicks don’t fail to conquer social media platforms. The actor has jetted off to Scotland and his pictures and videos have been hitting the internet since then. Recently, fan pages of Ajith Kumar on Twitter shared a clip of the Vivegam actor driving a car while it is drizzling outside.

In the clip, the actor can be seen focused on driving on a Highway, while keeping an eye on his rearview mirror. The actor looks dashing in a black T-shirt and glasses.

The caption of the video read: “Recent video of Ajith Kumar sir driving."

Another fan shared a string of pictures of Ajith enjoying his vacation in Scotland. In the photos, He can be seen sitting on a stone bench on the sidewalk of a city in the country. He opted for a black-on-black ensemble comprising a black puffer jacket, black cargo pants and a black cap. To round up his look he went with white sneakers. The next two frames show him posing for the pictures with a beautiful serenity in the background. The last picture in the album is of the actor filling fuel in the car.

Earlier, another fan page of Ajith’s shared a set of photos of him paying respect at the Lockerbie Garden Of Remembrance in Scotland. In the photos, he can be kneeling by the tombstones while posing for the camera.

On the flip side, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his 62nd outing tentatively named AK62. It is said that Magizh Thirumeni is expected to replace Vignesh Shivan, who earlier announced that he will be directing the film. The official announcement about it is expected to arrive soon, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be launched.

Ajith was last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu which was released on the occasion of Sankranti this year. The film received a great response from the audience. The film is still running in some of the theatres in Chennai even after it has been released on the OTT platform, Netflix last week. The official box-office collection is expected to be announced soon by Boney Kapoor’s production house Bayview Projects after the film’s theatrical run ends.

