Watch: Pakistani Actor Fahad Mustafa Touches Govinda’s Feet At a Dubai Event

Actor Fahad Mustafa has risen to become one of the sought-after actors in Pakistan. At a recent awards ceremony in Dubai, he received the ‘Promising Star of Pakistan Award’. And, social media is flooded with videos from the awards ceremony. However, one video in which Fahad Mustafa is giving a tribute to Bollywood star Govinda and touching his feet is going viral.

Govinda may have almost retired from films but there was a time when his popularity was at its peak. In the 90s, he was one of the most bankable actors, and his impeccable acting skills made him cultivate a wide fanbase, which includes some present-generation actors like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. And from the looks of it, Govinda’s popularity transcends borders, too, as Fahad Mustafa recently revealed being a big fan of his.

While delivering his speech at the Dubai awards function, Fahad heaped praises on Govinda, who was also present there. The Pakistani actor said that he ventured into acting after watching Govinda’s films. Not just Govinda, he also praised Ranveer Singh. He was quoted as saying, “When Ranveer Singh entered the industry, we took inspiration from him as well." Fahad also wished for more Indian and Pakistani actors to work together and at the end of his speech, came down and touched Govinda’s feet and hugged Ranveer Singh.

Fahad Mustafa has worked in Pakistani television shows as well as films. According to reports, Fahad was a medical student, but his love for acting made him quit his career midway. He catapulted to fame by hosting a game show called Jeeto Pakistan. He then made his TV debut with Sheeshe ka Mahal and went on to appear in popular shows like Haal-e-Dil and Bahurani.

