Watch: Participant Performs Dangerous Stunts on Hunarbaaz Leaving Hema Malini Stunned

Hema Malini, the Dream Girl of Bollywood, was left stunned when a participant performed dangerous stunts on the stage of the talent reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. She was the chief guest for the Mother’s Special episode of the show. The actor-politician was awestruck and concerned as contestant Tipu Pehalwan displayed his power and strength while performing a variety of difficult stunts on the stage.

Right from the start of his performance, Tipu brought Hema and other judges to the edge of their seats. First, he lifted a heavy bicycle fixed on a wooden stand with his mouth. Then, he lay on the ground, and his group members put a slab of ice on his chest only to break it with a huge hammer. He performed the third stunt by lying bare-chested on the stage and a member of his group ran over him with a jeep.

The channel shared a promo of the episode which was aired on Colors TV on Sunday.

Advertisement

Hema was in a state of shock as she watched Tipu performing dangerous stunts. She even put her hand near her heart and placed both of her hands on her cheeks. She also screamed in shock when a jeep moved over Tipu. Show judges Mithun and Karan were also stunned as they watched Tipu’s performance.

Sunday’s episode of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan was filled with entertainment apart from dangerous stunts and amazing talents displayed by contestants. Hema Malini recreated an iconic scene of Sholay where her character Basanti meets Dharmendra’s Veeru for the first time. The recreation of this scene made everyone nostalgic as they remembered the good old days of this cult classic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.