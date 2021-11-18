Watch: Patralekhaa Blushes as She is Called 'Bhabiji' with Rajkummar Rao by His Side

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple after dating each other for over a decade. The two lovebirds tied-the-knot in Chandigarh on Monday and Rajkummar said that he got married to his everything.

The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Monday evening after the wedding rituals took place. Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond (sic)."

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s Wedding Album: See Inside Pictures, Guests And Other Photos

Advertisement

Patralekhaa too shared a few pictures from the wedding.

“I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever," she wrote.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa arrived back to Mumbai from Chandigarh and were snapped at the airport. Rajkummar wore a white shirt and white jeans and Patralekhaa wore a red saree. As they were posing for photographs, Patralekhaa was called bhabiji (sisiter-in-law) by one of the camera persons. She blushed hard as she heard this.

Here are their pictures.

The couple have been in a relationship for 11 years. Recently, a video of Rajkummar going down on one knee and asking his ladylove to marry him went viral. Their wedding invite too took over social media.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s Love Story In Pictures, See Their Cute Couple Moments

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as Citylights and the web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.