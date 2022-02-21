Watch: Pawan Kalyan Falls on Car Roof as Fan Attempts to Hug Him

Janasena Chief and power star Pawan Kalyan on Sunday visited Narasapuram, the West-Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, and spoke with the local fishermen about their ongoing issues. However, while waving at his fans who came to see their star in the rally, he almost slipped and fell off his car.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pawan stepped on the roof of his car to address the gathering and waved at his fans. However, soon after, a fan came to hug him and he lost his balance and fell on the roof of the car.

The actor, thankfully, didn’t get any injuries as the security staff quickly dragged the fan away. the star stood up, speechless for a moment. The video of the incident went viral on the internet and netizens criticised the authorities for the security lapse.

Netizens had a lot to say about the security situation during and after the incident in his home district.

One user commented, “Oops. Lucky that he didn’t fall down or inside the car awkwardly." Another wrote, “Arey maarandra babu, We should be there to protect him not to hurt him."

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, which is all set to hit the screens worldwide on February 25.

The film is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is directed by Saagar K Chandra while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi backs the project.

