Watch: Pawan Kalyan Releases Trailer of Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini

The trailer of Kiran Abbavaram-starrer Telugu film Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini is out. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan launched the trailer on Thursday and it’s filled with elements of mass entertainers. Kiran Abbavaram is trying to gain an image of a mass hero. Apart from Kiran’s attitude, the trailer also portrays his mass dance steps and fight scenes.

Within a day of its release, the video received 2,730,237 views on YouTube. One of the users wrote, “Hope this movie will be a bigger hit and entertainer than Sammathame. In Sammatame, songs and BGM were also highlighted. Mani Sharma Garu gave good music to this film. Waiting for BGM. All the best to the entire team from the HHVM team and Pawan Kalyan fans."

Another supporter wrote, “All the best From Power Star Pawan Kalyan Fans To Kiran Anna and the entire team." A third one said, “All the best for your future projects Kiran abbavaram! NMBK Trailer looks energetic and promised."

In the movie, Kiran Abbavaram will be seen playing the role of a driver. Apart from him, Sanjana Anand and Sonu Thakur will be seen in the pivotal roles along with Baba Bhaskar, Getup Srinu, Devi Prasad, Pragathy, and many others will be seen playing the supporting characters. The mass drama is directed by Sridhar Gadhe, who also directed Kiran Abbavaram’s second hit film, SR Kalyana Mandapam.

The movie is bankrolled by Kodi Divya Deepthi under the Kodi Divyaa Entertainments banner. Mani Sharma provided the music for the movie while cinematography is done by Raj Nalli and the editing is handled by Prawin Pudi.

Meanwhile, the team has also released songs that have received a very good response from the viewers. Coming as a commercial family entertainer, Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini is slated to release on September 16.

