Watch: Prabhas Inconsolable at Krishnam Raju’s Funeral; Know More About Their Bond

The death of veteran Telugu star Krishnam Raju left the film industry in a state of shock and sadness. The industry plunged into mourning as soon as the news broke out. A lot of people, from politicians to actors, tweeted about their sorrow and expressed their sadness over the news. From AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan to Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone expressed grief over the death of Krishnam Raju. A lot of movie stars were seen shedding tears at his funeral and Prabhas was one of them.

The body of Krishnam Raju was brought home from AIG Hospital following his demise, on Sunday (September 11) morning to let his fans and co-stars pay their last respects to him in Hyderabad. A lot of celebrities and political icons visited his house to pay their respects and Prabhas was one of them. While everyone was mourning the death of the veteran actor, Prabhas’s video went viral as he couldn’t hold back his tears.

Having no sons, Prabhas was introduced to the film industry as Krishnam Raju’s successor. He had a key role to play in Prabhas’s career. Krishnam always wanted to witness Prabhas’s wedding but that couldn’t happen. Prabhas was seen shedding tears and couldn’t stop crying as he was one of the closest stars in the industry to Krishnam.

Krishnam Raju had also expressed his wish to act with Prabhas’ kids in the future which was left unfulfilled. The veteran actor had proved his mettle as an actor and politician and worked hard until the very end. Krishnam was married to Shyamala Devi and never had issues in his marriage, either. The actor’s last rites will be performed today (September 12) at the Kanakamamidi farmhouse in Moinabad.

