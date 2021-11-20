Watch: Priya Bapat's Dance Video With Husband Umesh Kamat Goes Viral

Marathi actress Priya Bapat often remains active on social media and shares her videos and photos sometimes. She has been sharing some fitness videos these days as well. This time a special video has been shared by Priya. In the video, shared on Instagram, Priya is seen dancing with her husband Umesh Kamat. This video of the adorable couple has gone viral on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CWdPiVhNizK/?utm_medium= copy_link

Both Priya and Umesh are dancing on Badshah’s popular song Jugnu. The video seems to have been shot on the terrace of a building. It has been just a few hours since the video has been posted and it has received more than 90 thousand likes and a lot of lovely comments. Sharing this clip Priya wrote in the caption that this is her ‘first dancing reel with her crazy partner’.

Some celebrities are also sharing their comments on this adorable video. Rutuja Bagwe wrote “Love Love Love" while Lekha Prajapati has commented using a red heart emoji.

One of the users said, “You both look awesome together" and another user wrote, " You both are perfect in everything". The comment section of the post is filled with many such comments.

Priya also shared a lovely picture with her husband Umesh in a romantic pose on Instagram on November 19 before posting the dance video. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Two heads, one heart."

Priya and Umesh, known as power couple of Marathi film industry, got married in 2011 and the two have also worked together in many projects. The two were seen together in the film Time Please. The duo celebrated their 10th anniversary on October 10.

