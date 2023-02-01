Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a massive fan following and the actress is known for her excellent screen presence and bold avatar. In her acting career, she has delivered several phenomenal performances and some of her dialogues have often taken the internet by storm. Her dialogue from Bajirao Mastani — “Aap Humse humari zindagi maang lete hum aap ko khushi khushi de dete, par aapne toh humse humara guroor cheen liya" — intrigued social media users and generated a thousand memes.

Now, Amayra Dongre, who has a startling resemblance to Priyanka Chopra, recreated the same dialogue. In the viral video, Amayra Dongre can be seen recreating the iconic look of Priyanka Chopra from the movie Bajirao Mastani.

So far, the video has garnered 339K views and over 11.2k likes. Moments after the video was shared on Instagram, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise her expressions. One social media user wrote, “You beauty." Another commented, “Amazing shot, keep it up you killed it." One user also wrote, “Priyanka Chopra you have to see this Kashi."

Check out the video here

This is not the first time but Amayra Dongre often imitates the iconic dialogues of Priyanka Chopra. From recreating dialogues from Bajirao Mastani, and Anjana Anjani, to Barfi, she regularly posts her videos which become viral in a couple of hours.

Amayra boasts a fan following of 108K on her social media. Apart from her dialogues, this Nagpur-based actress often recreates her performance of her famous songs.

On the personal front, last year, Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. The actress recently revealed her daughter’s face to the world for the very first time.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. Now, the actress is all set to appear in her upcoming film Love Again. The actress has a few more projects in the pipeline including Jee Le Zara, Yubi Lubki, Citadel, Sheela, Tulia, Kalpana Chawla Biopic and Cowboy Ninja Viking.

