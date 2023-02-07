Malayalam action-thriller film Christopher is all set to release in theatres on February 9. The promo song of the film has been released recently. The English song, titled Christophonk, is sung by Jack Styles. The music video is directed by Kenroyson. The clip has received more than 5 lakh views on YouTube, to which the singer has replied: “Truly honoured to rap on this project for Mammootty sir. All credits go to my brother Justin Varghese for introducing the Phonk genre to Malayalam Films. Thank you Mammootty fans and all for the overwhelming response."

Christopher is the story of a vigilante cop, who is forced to transgress the limits of the law when the system fails him. Actor Mammootty, who will feature as the lead, will play a policeman. Vinay Rai and Sarath Kumar are appearing in the lead roles and other actors like Sneha, Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also playing pivotal roles in the film. Christopher is Vinay’s first Malayalam film, where he plays the role of a villain. Amala and Aishwarya will be acting together for the first time with Mammootty. Written and directed by Udayakrishna and Unnikrishnan, the cinematography is handled by Faiz Siddik and the music composition is done by Justin Varghese.

Recently, Mammootty stirred up controversies. While speaking at a promotional event for the film Christopher, Mammootty’s statement went viral. The incident happened when Aishwarya said, “Call him (Mammootty) white sugar, don’t call him black jaggery." To which Mammootty replied, “Don’t call me good white sugar, call me black jaggery. If you say sugarcane, it’s charcoal, you know? Would anyone say that about someone?"

Social media trolled and criticised Mammootty on this, who was indirectly talking about the colour black. The criticism is that there are stars who face racism in Malayalam cinema for their dark skin. Earlier, Mammootty also made a controversial statement about filmmaker Judd Antony. But after facing criticism, the actor expressed his regret on the matter.

