Watch: Rahul Vaidya Opens up on 'Garbe Ki Raat' Song Controversy, Says 'Family was Abused'

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya recently released a song called Garbe Ki Raat for the ongoing festive season. Starring Nia Sharma, it had gone viral on release and was well received by the singer’s fans. However, a section of people took offence to it since it has a mention of “Shri Mogal Maa", a revered deity from Gujarat. Some people did not like deity’s mention in the track. Earlier, Rahul’s team revealed that he is getting death threats for the song. However, they also added that the lyrics will be rectified in a few days and the song will be worked on.

Rahul’s team issued a statement which read, “Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on. While we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments."

It further read, “However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it."

In a video shared on social media recently, Rahul shares his side of the story and says he will work on the track and re-release it in 4-5 days. Till that time, the track Garbe Ki Raat has been made private on YouTube and will only be available to those who he chooses to share the song link with. Rahul also added that he doesn’t like the fact that his family was getting abused because of the song.

Meanwhile, Rahul was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt-based reality show was won by actor Arjun Bijlani.

