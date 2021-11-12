Watch: Rakhi Sawant, in Gorilla Getup, Performs on 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'

Rakhi Sawant is the real queen of entertainment and remains quite active on social media. Her pictures and videos go viral almost daily. The actor has now shared a video on Instagram, and people can’t control their laughter. In the video, Rakhi is seen in the get up of a gorilla and is also wearing a yellow-coloured Dupatta.

In this gorilla getup, she is dancing on Madhuri Dixit’s hit number ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’. Sharing this funny video on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote that this is her real Rakhi Sawant.

Posted two days ago, the video has already received more than two-and-a-half lakh views. The way she is performing in the gorilla get up, fans say, can only be done by Rakhi. Some celebrities have also commented on the video.

Actor Urvashi Rautela wrote, “Love you queen" while Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented using laughing and clapping emoticons. Besides, the fans, too, have appreciated Rakhi’s new avatar. It’s her humour that keeps her in the news. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was also seen on the sets of Bigg Boss in a similar avatar.

