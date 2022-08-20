Watch: Rakhi Sawant, With a Stick in Hand, Herds a Flock of Sheep in Mysore

Bollywood actress and dance queen Rakhi Sawant is in Mysore these days with his beau Adil Khan Durrani. In a recently posted video by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Rakhi was seen herding a flock of sheep. In the video, she is somewhere on the roadside, holding a stick, and directing the flock of sheep.

Although she said that she was with her beau Adil, he was not snapped. “In order to be an immaculate member of a flock of sheep, one must above all be a sheep oneself. -Albert Einstein" read the caption.

In the video, Rakhi donned a floral bodycon with flowy hair and a fanny bag. She opted for circular black shades. She rounded her look with grey sports shoes. An Instagrammer said, “Hahahahaha this is the funniest videos I’ve seen of Rakhi #imdeadlaughing", while another wrote, “This is the right job for Ms Sawant and her so-called boyfriend."

Advertisement

Watch here-

Meanwhile, Rakhi and Adil have been regularly spotted spending quality time. Paparazzi almost regularly pap them at the airport. Recently, she went to Dubai and toured her future flat replica. In the video, she said that after marriage, they both will settle in Dubai.

Rakhi also said that Adil has gifted her a BMW. Meanwhile, Rakhi does not leave any stone unturned to impress beau Adil. She even went to Delhi to have a proper hair extension as a surprise to Adil.

In Bigg Boss season 15, Rakhi was seen with her former husband Reitish. In the show, she used to request Bigg Boss for Reitish’s wild card entry.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here