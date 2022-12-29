Watch: Ranu Mondal, Dressed as Bengali Bride, Sings Ye Kaise Hua Song

Do you remember Ranu Mondal? The internet sensation is back in the news. This time, a new Ranu video has gone viral. In the clip, she is dressed as a Bengali bride. Surprised? Ranu Mondal is singing a retro song in the video that is “ye Kaise Hua."

The caption of the video says, “Ranu Mondal new song yeh kya hua kaise hua song Follow." In the video, Ranu Mondal dressed up as a Bengali bride in a red saree and jewellery. The video has received over 60,000 views and people have filled the comments section with their reactions.

Earlier, Ranu dressed up as a Bengali bride and sang her version of the viral Kacha Badam song. For the past few years, the Kacha Badam song by Bhuban Badyakar, a rural Bengal peanut seller, has been trending heavily on social media. The video has already received a large number of likes and shares.

Ranu Mondal’s rendition of Kacha Badam in the viral video immediately drew attention, and many praised her efforts. Ranu’s videos are now appearing online regularly, as YouTubers frequently approach her for crazy videos to increase the popularity of their channel.

Another video of Ranu Mondal singing Kacha Badam went viral in January.

Ranu Mondal became an overnight celebrity after a video of her singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral in 2019. She was discovered at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal and quickly rose to fame. She even sang a few songs for Himesh Reshammiya’s film Happy Hardy and Heer.

