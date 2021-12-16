Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Performs Saami Saami Hook Step at Pushpa Event in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna was all set to impress the attendees of the Pushpa press meet in Mumbai recently. The actress arrived for the event in a dark green blouse with frills and matching lehenga with mirror work and dupatta. She flaunted her fit body in the traditional India wear.

Later, during the event, Rashmika performed the hook step to Pushpa song Saami Saami on the stage and everyone was floored by her forthcoming nature and bubbly vibes. The auditorium erupted with cheers and loud claps as Rashmika grooved on the stage. Her million dollar smile added more vibrancy to the event as all eyes stayed on her.

Check out a video from the event.

Talking about how she was roped in for Pushpa, set for Dec 17 release, Rashmika had earlier said, “The makers of Pushpa wanted an actress who would also be familiar with the Chittoor accent. So, I had given three look tests before we shook hands for the movie."

The actress mentioned that it was quite difficult for her to shoot for the Saami Saami song, which is gathering much appreciation for her performance. “We shot it in a remote area and we worked really hard on it. Allu Arjun would monitor each shot after it was done, and he gives the best suggestions," she said.

Pushpa faces clash in the North with Spider-Man: No Way Home already released. It is expected that while the film will witness a thunderous response on release in the South, the collections in North markets may be limited due to the Spider-Man factor.

