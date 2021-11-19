Watch: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Impressively Nails Headstand During Yoga Session

Though Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stays away from the glitz and glamour world, her love for fitness often keeps her in the headlines. Sister of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima is a yoga enthusiast and her secret to staying fit and healthy is practising it every day. A jewellery designer by profession, she never misses a day of workout and shares snippets from her yoga sessions on her social media handle. Riddhima’s latest video features her nailing a headstand variation, and it may also inspire you to do yoga daily.

She posted the video with a series of hashtags in the caption. The hashtags were ‘practice yoga everyday’, ‘strong is the new sexy’, and ‘yoga life’ among others. She added the song Cha Cha Slide by Mr C to her workout video. Riddhima flaunted her balance and core strength, as she grooved to the lyrics while performing the headstand. Dressed in a sleeveless hoodie and yoga pants, Riddhima nailed the routine and impressed her followers with her fitness.

One can include headstand in their workout routine as there are a number of health benefits linked to it. The Sirsasana can help to calm the mind, activate the pituitary and pineal glands, alleviate stress and depression, and stimulate the lymphatic system.

This is not the first time Riddhima has shown her impressive fitness abilities. Earlier, Riddhima had shared a clip showing herself practicing yoga asanas with daughter Samara Sahni. In the video, Riddhima and Samara are seen performing the Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose. And later, the mother-daughter duo practiced the Ustrasana also known as the Camel Pose.

