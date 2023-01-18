Watch: Rishab Shetty, Wife Pragathi Shetty's All-Adventure Dubai Vacation

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has had the biggest hit of not just his career but also India in the form of Kantara recently. Rishab travelled to Dubai with his family recently, and his wife Pragathi Shetty has posted a video from their vacation. “Dubai- An unmatched experience! Mesmerizing, enthralling, and quite astonishing at times for the little ones. Touched by the ambience and hospitality. Had an amazing time with family," she captioned the clip

The video gave a glimpse of the delightful moments they shared during their trip. While the couple participated in several thrilling adventure activities, their kid Ranvit Shetty was also seen having a blast. In the video, Ranvit Shetty looked amazed at the view of large fish, dolphin show, cruise, and several adventure games.

Check out the video here

Along with dancing and watching shows, Rishab Shetty and his family enjoyed their dinner together at night. The couple thoroughly enjoyed the ride in the sand. Rishabh drove the car while Ranvit and Pragathi Shetty accompanied him.

Earlier, Rishab and his wife Pragathi Shetty were also felicitated by the UAE BUNTS association for their contribution to the community and its vibrant culture. The Kantara star was honoured by two major Indian communities residing in Dubai and Sharjah.

So far, the video has garnered more than 4 lakh views and is making huge rounds on the Internet. One social media user wrote, “Beautiful family. I’m addicted to your acting after Kantara. Extraordinary sir". Another fan wrote, “Finally their much awaited and well-deserved vacation". One user also wrote, “The kids are so adorable. A well-deserved break. Glad you guys had a great time".

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is known for films, including Kantara, Kirik Party, and Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu. He will soon be seen in Antagoni Shetty, Richard Anthony, and Bell Bottom 2. Meanwhile, Pragathi Shetty is a renowned costume designer and has designed clothes for popular films such as Kantara, Bell Bottom, and Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, and Koduge: Ramanna Rai.

