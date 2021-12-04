Watch: Riteish Deshmukh Teases Gym Trainer in ROFL Video

One to always keep fans entertained with his hilarious social media posts, Riteish Deshmukh is back with another laugh riot. The actor, who ensures a dash of humour in almost any situation, found a comic opportunity in the gym. He posted a funny video on Instagram lip-synching the viral ‘you see this guy’ funny voice. Riteish, dressed in a white t-shirt and joggers, is seen mocking his gym instructor, Khushmaan Chandel. The actor is seen teasing Khushmaan, who is busy weightlifting. The ROFL clip ends with Riteish hitting the trainer’s head, in good humour. “No 1 Bill Shit Guy,” he captioned the post, tagging Khushmaan.

Advertisement

A few months ago, Riteish shared a post that all gym-goers can relate to. He dedicated a video to “leg days” which involves rigorous workout engaging leg muscles for enhanced strength. In the caption, he wrote, “Pendulum - The Leg Machine that I hate.” In the clip, Riteish is seen begging his gym trainer to let him go. What makes the post even more hilarious is his choice of backdrop music. The actor used Ajay Devgn’s dialogue from the 1994 film Dilwale. In the scene, Ajay, who has been framed as a lunatic, begs the staff in a mental asylum to set him free.

But make no mistake, the actor takes his training very seriously. Watch him performing deadlifts of 110kg, for instance, in another video.

Advertisement

Recently, Riteish’s wife Genelia D’Souza’s funny video from the gym went viral.

Riteish and Genelia married in 2012, after dating for several years. On the work front, Riteish will be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy, Plan A Plan B. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial, also starring Tamannaah, will release on Netflix. Other announced projects include a horror-comedy Kakuda, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. Riteish will share the screen with Heyy Babyy co-star Fardeen Khan, in the latter’s comeback film titled Visfot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.