Watch: Salman Khan Introduces Himself to Pulp Fiction Star John Travolta in Most Humble Way Possible

Salman Khan is one of India’s most famous actors. He is a global figure who has some exciting projects in the pipeline, as well as wrapping up the 15th season of Bigg Boss tonigh as the hostt. Meanwhile, the superstar recently attended the Joy Awards 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was attended by some of the world’s most influential artists, but netizens were most excited to see Dabangg star with Hollywood star John Travolta.

The Radhe star was given the Personality of the Year Award at the ceremony, while the Pulp Fiction star received the Lifetime Achievement Award. According to reports, the event was organized by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and took place at the Baker Al Sheddi Theatre on Riyadh’s Boulevard.

When Salman met Travolta at the award function, he introduced himself in the most humble way possible. The video of Salman and John’s meeting has gone viral. Salman was seen complimenting the Pulp Fiction actor on his performance in the film and introducing himself. “I work in the Indian film industry," he was overheard saying. “Hello, my name is Salman Khan."

Fans were overjoyed to see Salman Khan and John Travolta in the same frame. Bhai fans applauded the superstar for introducing himself in such a humble way.

Meanwhile, upon accepting the Personality of the Year Award, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star stated, “You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56. Today, my journey starts again because I like to entertain people. The growth that I see here in Saudi Arabia is phenomenal, and everyone is so happy. God bless you, Mashallah."

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently released the music video, Dance With Me, which has received a positive response from his fans. He is currently filming Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Soon, he’ll begin work on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2, and other projects.

