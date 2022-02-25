Salman Khan Grooves With His Niece And Nephew In Adorable Video; Watch

Every movie buff on this planet is very well aware that superstar Salman Khan is much attached to his family and especially to his siblings and their kids. Salman’s youngest sister Arpita Khan is the sweetheart of the family and so are her kids Ahil and Ayat. The Dabangg actor never leaves an opportunity to spend time with his nephew and niece and often showers them with immense love. Now, Salman, who is currently in Dubai for his performance at Dubai’s Expo 2020, can be seen trying to make those adorable kids dance to the song Allah Duhai from his movie Race 3 in a now-viral video.

Today, the world will witness a star-studded tour performance at Dubai Expo 2020, which will be taking place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. As per the media report, this year for the Da-Bangg tour, Salman will be joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul. And several pictures and videos from their rehearsals are making the rounds on the internet. In one of those videos, Salman can be seen getting Ayat and Ahil groove to the beats of the blockbuster song Allah Duhai.

Fans and followers are loving the adorable moment between the actor and his nephew and niece and flooded the video with likes and several comments. In another video, Kick actor can be seen rehearsing with Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde on the beautiful romantic song Dil Diyan Gallan from his film Tiger Zinda Hai. This is the first time that Salman will be performing with Pooja. The two will soon be sharing screen space for the film Bhaijaan, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will soon wrap up the shoot for Tiger 3 with newlywed Katrina Kaif. Earlier, while shooting the upcoming sequel of the Tiger franchise, Salman was spotted in Delhi NCR with the actress. Several pictures from the shoot were making the rounds on the internet, in which both the actors looked bloodied and bruised up, which gave us the hint that the upcoming film would be a complete actioner. The superstar has an array of line-up including Bhaijaan and Kick 2.

