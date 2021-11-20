Watch: Samantha Shows off Her Muscular Build and Upper Body Strength in New Video

Samantha Akkineni has been focusing more on her build ever since she has played the role of Raji in The Family Man 2, directed by Raj and DK. In a new video shared on social media, she shows off the result of her hard work as she hangs off from a metal bar and her back looks extremely muscular and fit.

Take a look at the picture:

Samantha recently took some time off work after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya earlier in October. Now, she is back shooting and there is strong buzz that she is all set for her Bollywood debut with a film under Taapsee Pannu’s banner Outsider Films.

Samantha had previously uploaded a video from the gym where she is focused on working out with a 30 kg dumbbell. The actor also joked about her trainer’s ability to force her to exercise even when she is not physically present at the gym.

The U Turn actress has been invited as a speaker at the International Film Festival of India, held in Goa. The vent kicks off on Nov 20 and will continue till Nov 28. She is the first South Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at the event.

Samantha is now waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekar. In an interview with India Today, Samantha revealed that her upcoming Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, will be a theatrical release. However, there has been no update on that front. She has signed Tamil-Telugu bilinguals with director duo Hari and Harish and Shantharuban.

Samantha’s song number in Pushpa has been confirmed by the makers. The Allu Arjun starrer releases on Dec 17 in cinema halls.

