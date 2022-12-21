Home » News » Movies » Watch: Sapna Choudhary Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Moves

Watch: Sapna Choudhary Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Moves

She was seen wearing a whole white salwar suit and a long braided ponytail.

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 10:48 IST

Recently, she posted a video on Instagram where she was seen performing on stage on her Balam song.
Recently, she posted a video on Instagram where she was seen performing on stage on her Balam song.

Formal Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has won a million hearts with her dance as well as stage performances. In Haryana, thousands attend Sapna’s stage shows. We frequently see her fans in the audience going crazy while watching her perform.

Recently, she posted a video on Instagram where she was seen performing on stage on her Balam song. While posting the video she wrote, “Balam mera SUNNY DEOL ne kare fail. Jao aap log bhi aur jaldi se apne apne ‘balam’ ke sath reel banao, aur batao tumhara “balam" bhi kitna nek hai?" She was seen wearing a whole white salwar suit and a long braided ponytail.

The dance queen frequently posts reels and pictures on Instagram. A few months ago, she posted a video that went viral on the internet. The Haryanvi queen looked stunning in mustard and rust lehenga and smoky brown makeup. Sapna was seen lip-syncing Kaamini’s lyrics with her usual swagger. She then moves to the music with her trademark thumka, which her fans adore. Sapna imitated the dance moves she used in Kaamini’s music video.

Sapna Choudhary’s new song is from the upcoming Punjabi film Oye Makhna, which hit theatres in November. Ammy Virk appears in the video alongside Sapna, while Neha Kakkar gave vocals. Sapna Choudhary’s performance in the song is stunning. She is dressed in a salwar suit and has her hair open.

This song has 10 million views on YouTube.

first published: December 21, 2022, 10:48 IST
