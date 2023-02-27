Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and fiancee Mittali Parulkar. Reportedly, the 31-year-old will get married on February 27. Shardul is the third Indian cricketer, after KL Rahul and Axar Patel, to take the plunge this year.

Ahead of Shardul’s special day, pictures and videos from the wedding festivities are going viral on social media platforms.

Now a fan page of the Mumbai cricketer has shared a delightful video from Shardul’s Haldi ceremony. In the video, Shardul can be seen dancing to the Zingaat song from the film Dhadak.

Another fan page has shared a lovely picture from Shardul’s Haldi ceremony.

Reports suggest that Mittali Parulkar is an entrepreneur and runs a start-up called All The Bakes in Thane.

Shardul’s close friends and teammates were seen at his Big Fat Indian Wedding. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, choreographer Dhanashree Verma and KKR team management member Abhishek Nayar were among the invitees. Shreyas has even shared a picture from one of the functions on Instagram. In the picture, Shreyas can be seen posing alongside Rohit.

Shardul’s current IPL franchise KKR has also shared a heartwarming video from Shardul’s Sangeet ceremony.

Shardul was acquired by KKR from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the mini-auction in November 2022.

The wily Shardul is a huge asset in the Indian conditions. Besides, Shardul has emerged as a handy all-rounder as he has improved his batting tremendously. He is expected to play a significant role for Team India in limited-overs cricket. If Shardul maintains his fitness, he can even go on to play the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. Much will depend on his performance in the upcoming season of the IPL.

