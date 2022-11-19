Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Forgets Her Iconic ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ Dialogue At An Event

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has time and again made headlines with her charismatic personality and great sense of humour. Recently, the actress jetted off to Dubai to attend a promotional event for Filmfare Achievers Night. During the event, the actress recited her famous dialogue: “Kya Karoon Main Mar Jaaoon? Meri Koi Feelings Nahi Hai? Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta?(Shall I die? I don’t have any feelings. Your dog is Tommy, mine is just a dog?). But guess what? This time, the actress forgot her iconic lines while reciting them, as she interacted with the media.

The video of the event is going viral on social media, and the fans are, as usual, showering the actress with immense love and affection. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen reciting the dialogue as, “Kya Karoon Main Mar Jaaoon, Meri Koi Feeling Nahi Hai, Twada Kutta Kutta, Sadda Kutta Tommy." But upon realising that she has jumbled up the words, she corrected herself immediately. She further says, “Yes, I forgot the dialogue because people have memorised what I said. Now, I have to do something new".

In the video, Shehnaaz can also be seen saying, “I am sitting among so many big celebrities, which means I have also become one." She continues to say, “Filmfare is our home, I try to dress beautifully whenever I come here."

Celebrities like Govinda, Manish Paul and others were also present at the Filmfare Achievers Night.

Just as soon as Viral Bhayani posted the video on social media, fans started pouring their love in the comment section. One user wrote, “She is so relatable with people like us. Huge respect for her and her bebak indaas is what people go mad on her". While another fan commented, “She will never change and we love her for that". “Unfiltered Shehnaaz is always a bliss to watch", wrote another fan.

This was not the first time the actress took the internet by storm. Shehnaaz has a strong fan following, and time and again she receives huge applause and praise from her fans. The actress became a huge sensation among the audience after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. Her unfiltered nature and pure innocence have catapulted the actress to stardom and made her a renowned name in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is going to make her debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is expected to hit the silver screen this coming year. There is no doubt that Shehnaaz and Salman share a great bond off-screen, and now it will be exciting to see them sharing the screen space for the very first time.

