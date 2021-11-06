Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Children Viaan and Samisha Celebrate Bhai Dooj

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of her children - Viaan and Samisha celebrating Bhai Dooj. In the video, Viaan and Samisha are playing by the window. The siblings wore matching outfits on the festival. “The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! ** A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj! ❤️,"the actress wrote alongside the video.

In an earlier Instagram post, the actress shared a video enjoying rasgullas. She sat at a table with a big bowl of rasgullas. As she ate a piece, she said, “It’s not Sunday but it’s New Year. Happy Diwali. Friday binge! Diwali manao yaar. Phir workout karo (Celebrate Diwali then workout). Bye!" She captioned it, “Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a #fridaybinge #gratitude #newyear #diwali #festival."

Bhai Dooj, the festival that marks the lovely bond between siblings, is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country today, on November 6. The festival is is celebrated two days after Diwali. It is also called Bhau Bheej and Bhai Phota.

