Watch: Shilpi Raj's Latest Bhojpuri Song Is About Love And Betrayal

Shilpi Raj, one of the well-known voices of the Bhojpuri music industry, is back with her new song. This time, her song is more contemporary and stars debut actors Anku Upadhyay and Palak. The song titled Shraap Laagi has performed decently as compared to previous songs composed by her.

The music video is directed under the guidance of Tushar Keasrwani and is bankrolled by Aalekh Sharma. The song is produced under the banner of Ram Dhanush Productions. The lyrics of the song have been written by Chhotan Chhaya. Till now, the music video has got 522k views and more than 600 comments on Youtube.

In the video, the lover is cursing her beloved for cheating. The storyline of the music video revolves around a contemporary relationship between a girl and a boy. The boy finds that the girl is deceiving him and through the music explains his love and their relationship. At last, both agree and the girl accepts her mistake. Have a look at the video.

Various subscribers liked the idea. One user wrote, “I respect everyone who was involved in this seriously the best piece that ever seen on YouTube hats off to all. I love your video." Another fan commented, “Anku, our elelderrother. You all are very beautiful. We give lots of love by listening to this song. Loads of affection to the brother."

The song was released on June 26, 2022, on the Bhojpuri Youtube Channel of RDP Bhojpuri Records. The song has managed to get 522k views in the last 5 days.

Shilpi Raj’s Silvatia and Relia Re are among the super hit songs of the year. These songs reached the trending list on YouTube. Shilpi is working on her upcoming songs as well. She competes with Khesari Lal Yadav when it comes to the popularity of Bhojpuri music.

