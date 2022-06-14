Watch: Shine Tom Chacko Lashes Out At Kerala State Film Awards Jury For Ignoring Kurup

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Adithattu. During a press meet on Monday, Shine was questioned about his film Kurup failing to fetch any recognition at the Kerala State Film Awards.

The 2021 film, Kurup, along with Shine, starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tovino Thomas. Disappointed over the result of the Kerala State Film Awards, Shine questioned how the jury members watched 160 films in a short period.

Advertisement

“Imagine watching 160 movies in five days, the person will go mad," Shine said, adding that the jury should be questioned about how they were able to do it Shine further stated that he would prefer to believe that the jury members didn’t watch Kurup. “I don’t think there was any political interference in award selection. You shouldn’t fight to win awards," the actor said.

Praising Kurup, Shine said that it had “superb production design" and it quite accurately represented the era. The actor even mentioned that he would never get an award for best actor, especially for his performance in Kurup as he was drinking and smoking in the film. “Looks like I will have to do a role of a non-smoker and drinker to get an award," he adds.

Shine has been very outspoken when it comes to his profession. A couple of days ago, the actor made headlines for his open letter to Salmaan. Sharing a still from a film titled Adi, starring him and Ahaana Krishna, along with a picture of Salmaan, Shine asked him about the release of the project.

Advertisement

Expressing that he worked on the film with his full heart, Shine said that he is waiting to watch it in theatres. “You know the pain of ignoring a bunch of talents like the state award committee ignored our Kurup," he further wrote in the caption.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.