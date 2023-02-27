Six of the biggest Kannada stars competed for the title of champion in the third Kannada Chalanachitra Cup, which was a star-studded event. Several cricketing luminaries, including Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Suresh Raina, and others, joined the teams during the two-day competition, which was held at Bengaluru’s renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their presence added to the excitement. After seven intensely competitive games, it was the Ganga Warriors, led by Darling Krishna and featuring former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Hoysala actress Daali Dhananjaya, who won the championship by easily defeating Upendra’s Vijayanagara Patriots. Throughout the two days, fans were treated to some exciting action, and many of them left wanting even more.

The fans witnessed some additional entertainment in addition to the cricket match. Shiva Rajkumar, who has been a key member of the KCC thus far, put up a fantastic dancing performance for all the people at the stadium while showcasing his boundless enthusiasm. The 60-year-old superstar was a treat to the eyes of his fans as he busted out a few moves to the extremely popular Tick Tick Tick song from The Villain.

Shivanna was seen fielding along the boundary line during the Ganga Warriors vs. Wodeyar Chargers game on the second day of KCC 2023, and for obvious reasons, spectators couldn’t help but yell his name whenever he was nearby.

The Vedha actor reciprocated by entertaining them all with his iconic dancing movements, which have since gone viral on social media.

The actor was seen with a bottle of soft drinks in his hand, and he held it in his mouth while he performed his iconic dance steps from Tick Tick Tick.

Although the Wodeyar Chargers lost the game against the Warriors and were knocked out of the tournament, Shiva Rajkumar sure won hearts due to his enigmatic performance.

