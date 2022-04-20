Watch: Soha Ali Khan Shares Heart-warming Montage of Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan is famous for her gorgeous looks and regal fashion sense. Soha has an impressive social media presence with over three million followers on Instagram. She often delights her fans by sharing beautiful pictures of herself and her family. Recently, Soha attended her best friend Priyanka Kothari’s wedding and shared a video montage having heart-warming pictures and videos from the functions.

Soha gave a cute caption to the video and wrote, “My best friend got married!! @pink_on_ig #weddingdiaries (and we were not prepared for the Sangeet!)."

Soha grooves at the sangeet

The highlight of the montage was Soha showing her cute dance moves at the Bride’s sangeet. The montage also had a clip of her escorting the bride to her wedding. Soha wore an enchanting cream-coloured lehenga with pink detailing for the wedding and a gorgeous pink lehenga for the sangeet.

Soha’s daughter also attended the wedding:

The montage shared by Soha also featured Inaaya Kemmu. Inaaya looked adorable in a lavender lehenga. In one of the pictures, Inaaya can be seen giving a kiss to her mother. Soha also put up a few Instagram stories on Tuesday, and they, too, featured her cute daughter.

The story was about Soha revelling with her daughter in a pool. Soha’s daughter can also be seen enjoying herself in a Jacuzzi in one of the stories.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, after dating for many years. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2017.

