Watch: Sooryavanshi Cast Akshay, Ranveer, Ajay Urge Fans to Return to Cinema Halls on Diwali

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to release in theatres on November 5. The movie will see Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. It also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay and Ranveer will have cameo appearances.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

Sooryavanshi marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham franchise and Simmba. The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif

It was initially locked for theatrical release on March 24, 2020 but got pushed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The new release date given was April 30 this year, however it was delayed once again.

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.